X’s tight rope walk to shutout against Milkmen

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Explorers defense was simply unstoppable on Thursday night. The play began in the first inning when a 5-4-3 double play got the Explorers out of a jam.

Later on, the X’s would find themselves with bases loaded when another double play allowed starting pitcher Austin Drury to walk that tight rope right on back to the dugout.

But the Milkmen were also able to keep Sioux City shutout until a Scott Ota two run blast opened the scoring in the 5th inning.

John Nogowski knocked in another in the 8th, before Nogo was brought home on a Tyler Rando single. As the X’s picked up the win 4-0.

