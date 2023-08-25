X’s tight rope walk to shutout against Milkmen

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 11:37 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Explorers defense was simply unstoppable on Thursday night. The play began in the first inning when a 5-4-3 double play got the Explorers out of a jam.

Later on, the X’s would find themselves with bases loaded when another double play allowed starting pitcher Austin Drury to walk that tight rope right on back to the dugout.

But the Milkmen were also able to keep Sioux City shutout until a Scott Ota two run blast opened the scoring in the 5th inning.

John Nogowski knocked in another in the 8th, before Nogo was brought home on a Tyler Rando single. As the X’s picked up the win 4-0.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN police lights
Infant in Yankton dies after being left in vehicle
Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’
Woman killed in semi vs SUV crash near Yankton, SD
Unclaimed $1M lotto ticket in Iowa to expire soon
A Virginia mother faces several charges after police say she drove into a pond with her kids in...
Mom drives car into pond, leaves 3 boys in submerged vehicle, police say

Latest News

Norfolk's Rowdy Bauer breaks free from a tackler en route to a 96-yard touchdown run in the...
Panthers take home second straight Maroon Cup victory
NORFOLK BEGINS SEASON WITH MAROON CUP VICTORY
EXPLORERS TAKE DOWN MILWAUKEE
Wayne State football head coach Logan Masters gives a message to the Wildcats after practice.
From player to coach: Logan Masters’ journey comes full circle at Wayne State College