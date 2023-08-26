13th annual ‘Hubbard Hoot Owl Days’ brings in 5x the town’s population

The small community of about 200 people can see up to 1,000 attendees every year.
By Connor Trett
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT
HUBBARD, Neb. - The Hubbard, Nebraska community celebrated their 13th annual Hoot Owl Days celebration Saturday afternoon.

Hubbard started Hoot Owl Days back in 2010 as a fundraiser for the town, and it’s since grown from a one-day event into a weekend-long festival.

Hubbard typically boasts a population of only about 200 people, but for Hoot Owl Days, they can see around 1,000 come through the small town to enjoy the festivities, bringing in a much needed boost to the local economy.

People attending could partake in face painting, horse rides, a petting zoo, first responder and helicopter demonstrations, plenty of food, vendors, and of course, a good old-fashioned hoot off.

“Back in the old days they had a softball team that used to hoot and holler, so they called themselves the Hoot Owls. That’s where the name came from way back in the 70s and 80s and we just ran with it,” said the president of the Hubbard betterment committee, Patrick Mckeever. “They just get up there and hoot and holler the best they can.”

The Hoot Owl festivities will continue tomorrow with events like a community breakfast, and lawnmower rodeo.

