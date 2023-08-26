After 5 years and millions of dollars, the National Music Museum in Vermillion is open for visitors

VERMILLION, S.D. (KTIV) -Half a decade of work and over 10 million dollars has led to today’s ribbon cutting at the National Music Museum in Vermillion, South Dakota.

“I tell you what it was worth the wait, and we’re so excited to have people come and open up the museum again and see what’s inside, it’s remarkable,” said Scott Lawrence, the Board of Trustees Chair for the National Music Museum.

7 new galleries were opened as part of Saturday’s celebration.

The expansion adds to the immersive experience for all visitors as the Museum has right around 15,000 instruments.

“It’s instruments combined with world, and how music has shaped the business world, how it’s shaped religion, how it shaped cultures,” said Lawrence.

Providing a place for residents and visitors to take a deep dive in the history of music is something John Cole, the Mayor of Vermillion, says is unique to the city.

“The National Music Museum is the one and only, of course we love having it in Vermillion, it helps bring people into our community, it helps bring tourism into our community which also helps bring citizens to our community eventually, as well,” said Cole.

Many members of the community came out to lay their eyes on the new exhibits.

The hope is that as more visitors come it strikes a chord with a generation that will help bring in more music lovers to extend the University of South Dakota’s musical traditions.

“From high school through the university National Music Museum, there’s really a funnel of musical talent,” said Jim Peterson, Vermillion Area Chamber & Development Company President.

Funding for the investment came from donations from the board of directors and other exhibit sponsors.

The National Music Museum hopes to hold a second ribbon cutting this time next year, inviting the public to check out the second floor of exhibits that are currently being worked on.

