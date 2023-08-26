Chargers take set one, ultimately fall to Mount Mercy 3-1

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It’s early on in the college volleyball season for the Briar Cliff Chargers.

The Cliff are still looking for their first win of the season, but have an opportunity right in front of them as they hosted the Charger Invite on Saturday.

Briar Cliff fell to Valley City State 3-0 early in the day on Saturday, but would face Mount Mercy in their second game of the day. The Chargers took the win in set one 25-18, but would ultimately go on to fall 3 sets to 1.

