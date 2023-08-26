Chargers take set one, ultimately fall to Mount Mercy 3-1

By Amber Salas
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It’s early on in the college volleyball season for the Briar Cliff Chargers.

The Cliff are still looking for their first win of the season, but have an opportunity right in front of them as they hosted the Charger Invite on Saturday.

Briar Cliff fell to Valley City State 3-0 early in the day on Saturday, but would face Mount Mercy in their second game of the day. The Chargers took the win in set one 25-18, but would ultimately go on to fall 3 sets to 1.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A father died Saturday while helping his son move onto campus, police said.
Father dies while helping son move into college dorm room
Sioux City East football team entering their season with heavy hearts after coach’s death
Sioux City East football team entering their season with heavy hearts after coach’s death
A 2007 JCB 506C Telehandler forklift rolled on a rural Iowa road Thursday afternoon.
Iowa man sent to hospital after forklift rollover
South Dakota Highway Patrol responds to fatal accident near Alcester
Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’

Latest News

Sioux City Explorers add three new pieces as team continues pushing for the postseason
Chargers take set one, ultimately fall to Mount Mercy 3-1
The Sioux City Explorers make some roster changes as they continue playoff push.
Sioux City Explorers add three new pieces as team continues pushing for the postseason
SportsFource Extra
SportsFource Extra Returns