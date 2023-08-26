Highway Patrol investigating car vs. tractor crash in Lincoln County

Crash graphic
Crash graphic(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One man has died and another is seriously injured after a car collided with a tractor on Friday afternoon near Beresford.

According to the Department of Public Safety, around 1:35 p.m. on Friday, a 2023 John Deere tractor pulling a silage trailer was traveling east on 288th Street 9 miles north of Beresford. When entering the intersection of 472nd Avenue, the tractor collided with a 2006 Buick Lacrosse.

The Buick came to rest east of the intersection and caught fire. The tractor rolled east of the intersection and became separated from the silage trailer.

The 74-year-old male driver of the Buick was declared dead on the scene.

The 26-year-old male driver of the tractor was ejected during the rollover and was taken to a local hospital with serious non-life-threatening injuries.

Names of those involved have not been released and all information released is preliminary.

South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

50-year-old Marvin Lopau
SUV collides with tractor in Sioux County
Police say a toddler was found dead in a car in a high school parking lot in South Carolina on...
Toddler found dead in car seat after mother forgets to drop girl off at day care, police say
SportsFource Extra
SportsFource Extra Returns
A father died Saturday while helping his son move onto campus, police said.
Father dies while helping son move into college dorm room
Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, ‘Price Is Right’ host and animal advocate, dies at 99

Latest News

13th annual ‘Hubbard Hoot Owl Days’ brings in 5x the town’s population
National Music Museum grand re-opening
The ribbon cutting ceremony held in front of the National Music Museum
After 5 years and millions of dollars, the National Music Museum in Vermillion is open for visitors
The small community of about 200 people can see up to 1,000 attendees every year.
13th annual ‘Hubbard Hoot Owl Days’ brings in 5x the town’s population
Republican governors visited the U.S. border in Texas on Monday, Aug. 21,2023.
Gov. Pillen announces return date of troops deployed to southern U.S. border