Less humid and more comfortable

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Friday saw temperatures in the upper 80s to mid 90s and although that was cooler compared to earlier days this week, it was still very humid outside. Fast forward to Saturday morning and we are seeing comfortable temperatures and dew points under 60 degrees. The low dew points will stick around, and highs should only climb into the upper 70s to right around 80 degrees. Plenty of cloud cover is around this morning, but sunshine will move in this afternoon.

Heading into Sunday, we will see temperatures warm slightly as winds shift out of the south, but that is still right around average for late August. Mostly sunny skies are expected tomorrow as well. Humidity values will continue to demonstrate dry air and that should make this weekend a beautiful one.

As we close out the month of August highs are forecasted in the low to mid 80s, but the start of September could be much warmer.

How hot could we get next weekend?

Stay tuned to News 4 at 6 and 10 for the details.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.