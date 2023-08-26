Sioux City Explorers add three new pieces as team continues pushing for the postseason

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Explorers are still holding on to second place in the American Association West Division standings leading third place Sioux Falls by just one game.

With just 10 games left in the regular season, the Explorers have made a big trade with hopes of making a playoff run.

Following Sioux City’s game Friday night against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, the Explorers traded infielder Miguel Sierra and left-handed pitcher Franklin Dacosta to the Gary SouthShore Railcats for infielder Daniel Lingua and right-handed pitcher John Sheaks. This season, Lingua has played 87 games at shortstop for the Railcats totaling five home runs and 38 RBI. Right-hander John Sheaks is 6-7 this season with a 5.22 ERA in 89.2 innings for Gary SouthShore. Both players are expected to be with the X’s for Saturday night’s game.

This deal was done before the trade deadline which means both players are available to play should the Explorers make the playoffs.

In other trade news, the Explorers have traded right-handed pitcher Francys Peguero to the Milwaukee Milkmen to complete a trade earlier in the season to acquire Delvin Zinn.

The Explorers have also added another pitcher to the rotation in Max Kuhns. The right-hander from Parker, Colorado, spent 2021 and 2022 with the Explorers. He is set to join the team Monday or Tuesday, and is also eligible for the playoffs.

