Slow and steady warm up this week

By Cat Taylor
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was a spectacular Saturday for the end of August with highs reaching the low 80s and low humidity keeping things quite comfortable.

Here’s the good news: humidity will remain low for the rest of the week. The bad news: we slowly warm up each day back to the 90s by Thursday. Thankfully the lack of humidity will make things much more bearable this time around.

Muggy Meter(KTIV)

There is the tiniest chance of rainfall with a few showers possible Sunday night into Monday morning. Unfortunately, with dry air in place most of the moisture will likely evaporate before it reaches the ground. Don’t be surprised if you see a few raindrops, but also don’t be surprised if you remain totally dry.

Rain Chance Next 5 Days(KTIV)

With a hurricane in the Atlantic Ocean and a Tropical Depression in the Gulf (expected to intensify) our weather pattern in the Plains and Midwest will remain fairly stagnant. Expect dry conditions with a slow and steady warm up throughout the next 8 days.

Forecast Highs This Week(KTIV)

