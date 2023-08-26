SportsFource Extra Returns
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - SportsFource Extra is back! Catch all of the highlights, scores, and live reports from Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota here-
Iowa Scores:
Estherville-LC 14, OABCIG 33 Final
West Lyon 14, Sioux Center 2 Final
BH/RV 6, Western Christian 27 Final
MOC-FV 25, Unity Christian 29 Final
Kuemper Catholic 19, Bishop Heelan 22 Final
C.B.A.L. 28, S.C. West 13 Final
Le Mars 41, Sgt. Bluff-Luton 13 Final
Denison-Schleswig 38, C.B.T.J. 14 Final
MVAOCOU 20, Westwood 22 Final
Woodbury Central 27, Lawton-Bronson 24 Final
South O’Brien 9, Sioux Central 20 Final
MMCRU 23, Cherokee 51 Final
Sibley-Ocheyedan 6, Sheldon 26 Final
Hinton 10, Gehlen Catholic 0 Final
H-M-S 7, West Sioux 51 Final
Ridge View 7, Akron-Westfield 6 Final
West Bend-Mallard 44, Newell-Fonda 16 Final
Harris-Lake Park 7, Remsen St. Mary’s 28 Final
Nebraska Scores:
Plainview 48, Wakefield 12 Final
Howells-Dodge 42, Neligh-Oakdale 32 Final
G.A.C.C 13, L.C.C 26 Final
Elkhorn Valley 20, Pender 14 Final
Summerland 36, Crofton 50 Final
Oakland-Craig 27, Norfolk Catholic 42 Final
Shelton 56, Stuart 53 Final
Randolph 36, Walthill 26 Final
Humphrey St. Francis 40,EPPJ 12 Final
L.V.S.S 0, Ponca 20 Final
Cedar Catholic 55, Tekamah-Herman 0 Final
Battle Creek 51, Archbishop Bergan 7 Final
Omaha Roncalli Catholic 43, Wayne 33 Final
Pierce 6, Wahoo 23 Final
South Dakota Scores:
Baltic 6, Elk Point-Jefferson 41 Final
Vermillion 0, Dakota Valley 21 Final
Mitchell 0, Yankton 42 Final
