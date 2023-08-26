SportsFource Extra Returns

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - SportsFource Extra is back! Catch all of the highlights, scores, and live reports from Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota here-

Iowa Scores:

Estherville-LC 14, OABCIG 33 Final

West Lyon 14, Sioux Center 2 Final

BH/RV 6, Western Christian 27 Final

MOC-FV 25, Unity Christian 29 Final

Kuemper Catholic 19, Bishop Heelan 22 Final

C.B.A.L. 28, S.C. West 13 Final

Le Mars 41, Sgt. Bluff-Luton 13 Final

Denison-Schleswig 38, C.B.T.J. 14 Final

MVAOCOU 20, Westwood 22 Final

Woodbury Central 27, Lawton-Bronson 24 Final

South O’Brien 9, Sioux Central 20 Final

MMCRU 23, Cherokee 51 Final

Sibley-Ocheyedan 6, Sheldon 26 Final

Hinton 10, Gehlen Catholic 0 Final

H-M-S 7, West Sioux 51 Final

Ridge View 7, Akron-Westfield 6 Final

West Bend-Mallard 44, Newell-Fonda 16 Final

Harris-Lake Park 7, Remsen St. Mary’s 28 Final

Nebraska Scores:

Plainview 48, Wakefield 12 Final

Howells-Dodge 42, Neligh-Oakdale 32 Final

G.A.C.C 13, L.C.C 26 Final

Elkhorn Valley 20, Pender 14 Final

Summerland 36, Crofton 50 Final

Oakland-Craig 27, Norfolk Catholic 42 Final

Shelton 56, Stuart 53 Final

Randolph 36, Walthill 26 Final

Humphrey St. Francis 40,EPPJ 12 Final

L.V.S.S 0, Ponca 20 Final

Cedar Catholic 55, Tekamah-Herman 0 Final

Battle Creek 51, Archbishop Bergan 7 Final

Omaha Roncalli Catholic 43, Wayne 33 Final

Pierce 6, Wahoo 23 Final

South Dakota Scores:

Baltic 6, Elk Point-Jefferson 41 Final

Vermillion 0, Dakota Valley 21 Final

Mitchell 0, Yankton 42 Final

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.