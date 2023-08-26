SUV collides with tractor in Sioux County

SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) - A Sibley, Iowa man was arrested early Friday morning after he drove into the opposite side of the road and sideswiped a tractor.

According to Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened Aug. 24 at about 10:05 p.m. just east of Sioux Center, Iowa.

The sheriff’s office says the driver, 50-year-old Marvin Lopau was going east in his SUV on 410th Street when he went into the westbound lane and struck a tractor being driven by 19-year-old Conner Oolman of Orange City, Iowa. The SUV sustained nearly $5,000 in damage while the tractor had doubled that amount.

Authorities say Lopau was found with methamphetamine and was later charged with possession of the drug at the Sioux County Jail. Citations included failing to yield the roadway and failure to provide proof of financial liability.

No injuries were reported from the collision.

