Toddler found dead in car seat after mother forgets to drop girl off at day care, police say

Police say a toddler was found dead in a car in a high school parking lot in South Carolina on Friday. (Source: WCSC)
By Marissa Lute and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - Police in South Carolina are investigating after a toddler was found dead in a car in a high school parking lot Friday afternoon.

WCSC reports that the body of a 16-month-old girl was found in a car seat at Bishop England High School.

According to Berkeley County Coroner Darnell Hartwell, the child was located in a car owned by a high school staff member.

Authorities said they were called to the school around 4 p.m.

Investigators determined the child’s mother forgot to drop the little girl off at a day care earlier in the morning, Hartwell said.

The child was pronounced deceased by Berkeley County first responders.

Bishop England High School officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the situation.

The Charleston Police Department and the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office are among those investigating.

It’s currently unclear if anyone will face charges.

The family involved was not immediately identified by authorities.

Copyright 2023 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN police lights
Infant in Yankton dies after being left in vehicle
Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’
A father died Saturday while helping his son move onto campus, police said.
Father dies while helping son move into college dorm room
Woman killed in semi vs SUV crash near Yankton, SD
Former pharmacy delivery driver in NW Iowa charged in multiple drug-related burglaries

Latest News

SportsFource Extra Night 1 Part 2
Score Corner
SportsFource Extra Night 1 Part 3
FILE - This Jan. 28, 2020, photo shows the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester.
Former residents of a youth center demand federal investigation into abuse claims
SportsFource Extra
SportsFource Extra Night 1 Part 1