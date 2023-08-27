August will end on an above average note

By Carmelo Lattuca
Published: Aug. 27, 2023
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Temperatures on Saturday saw a drop from our exceptionally hot week and that continues to end the weekend. It most certainly is a cool Sunday morning across Siouxland, but winds shifting out of the south will help raise highs into the low 80s. Both fog and cloud cover will exit the area late this morning into the early afternoon hours as well. While sunshine is likely today, clouds increase late into the overnight bringing a low chance of rain.

That rain chance will stick around both in the morning and afternoon hours Monday, but coverage would be low if it does occur. Slightly warmer temperatures can be expected as well with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A cold front moving through Monday will drop temperatures a few degrees Tuesday, but that will mark the last day before another warming trend.

As we head into Wednesday, highs warm in the upper 80s to low 90s and that will seem cool compared to next weekend.

Just how high will those temperatures rise?

Stay tuned to News 4 at 5 and 10 for the latest details.

