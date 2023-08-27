Bikers ride through Siouxland in IRCC Toy Run

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KTIV) - Sunday was a beautiful day for a motorcycle ride, and a number of Siouxlanders took advantage and hit the road for a good cause.

Sunday marked the 32nd annual Toy Run hosted by the Independent Riders for Children and Charities. The ride embarked from Sugar Daddies in North Sioux City and then made stops in Akron, Ireton, Granville, and Remsen before finishing in Brunsville, where dinner was served.

The ride proceeds will be donated to organizations such as Shop with a Cop, Head Start, Josh’s Ride, who makes bicycles for children with special needs, Sleep in Heavenly Peace, and Bikers Against Child Abuse.

“You get to meet new people every year doing this,” said Randy Luschen, President of the IRCC. “We gain people along the way. It’s just a fun time. And we are a mandatory cow wave. Right? You have to wave at all the cows as we go. Because they’re lonely, you know.”

There was also a silent auction and raffle where items such as tickets to the CyHawk game were up for grabs.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.