Explorers comeback bid comes up just short against Fargo-Moorhead

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - There are just 10 games left in the regular season for the Sioux City Explorers, and all that’s left is two more home games as they close out their final home series with the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks.

The X’s were looking to bounce back on Saturday after dropping game one to the RedHawks 13-1 on Friday. Explorers’ manager Steve Montgomery is just one win away from 500 wins with the X’s.

RedHawks had the 4-0 lead heading into the top of the fourth, then keep adding to it as Alec Olund pops one out to that right field gap. One run scores, then the throw to second goes wild leaving enough time for the second run to come home. Fargo extends their lead to 6-0.

The X’s would get the bats going in the bottom of the sixth as Vince Fernandez fires one up the middle. The RedHawks make a great diving catch at second, but the throw to first is not in time. Daniel Lingua crosses home plate making it 6-1.

Later on in the inning, Wilfredo Gimenez crushes one deep out to center field. That one drops just inside the wall but leaves plenty of time for Matt Lloyd and Vince Fernandez to score.

A Wilfredo Gimenez solo homerun in the bottom of the eighth inning would make it a one-run game, but Fargo-Moorhead would hold on to their lead taking the 8-6 win to claim the series win. The Explorers will have their final home game of the regular season on Sunday at 4:05 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.