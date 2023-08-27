Explorers comeback bid comes up just short against Fargo-Moorhead

By Amber Salas
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - There are just 10 games left in the regular season for the Sioux City Explorers, and all that’s left is two more home games as they close out their final home series with the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks.

The X’s were looking to bounce back on Saturday after dropping game one to the RedHawks 13-1 on Friday. Explorers’ manager Steve Montgomery is just one win away from 500 wins with the X’s.

RedHawks had the 4-0 lead heading into the top of the fourth, then keep adding to it as Alec Olund pops one out to that right field gap. One run scores, then the throw to second goes wild leaving enough time for the second run to come home. Fargo extends their lead to 6-0.

The X’s would get the bats going in the bottom of the sixth as Vince Fernandez fires one up the middle. The RedHawks make a great diving catch at second, but the throw to first is not in time. Daniel Lingua crosses home plate making it 6-1.

Later on in the inning, Wilfredo Gimenez crushes one deep out to center field. That one drops just inside the wall but leaves plenty of time for Matt Lloyd and Vince Fernandez to score.

A Wilfredo Gimenez solo homerun in the bottom of the eighth inning would make it a one-run game, but Fargo-Moorhead would hold on to their lead taking the 8-6 win to claim the series win. The Explorers will have their final home game of the regular season on Sunday at 4:05 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A father died Saturday while helping his son move onto campus, police said.
Father dies while helping son move into college dorm room
Sioux City East football team entering their season with heavy hearts after coach’s death
Sioux City East football team entering their season with heavy hearts after coach’s death
A 2007 JCB 506C Telehandler forklift rolled on a rural Iowa road Thursday afternoon.
Iowa man sent to hospital after forklift rollover
Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’
South Dakota Highway Patrol responds to fatal accident near Alcester

Latest News

Explorers comeback bid comes up just short against Fargo-Moorhead
Sioux City Explorers add three new pieces as team continues pushing for the postseason
Chargers take set one, ultimately fall to Mount Mercy 3-1
Briar Cliff celebrates after a kill in set one.
Chargers take set one, ultimately fall to Mount Mercy 3-1