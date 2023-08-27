Other than a few sprinkles Monday, no rain in sight

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was another spectacular day Sunday with highs reaching the low 80s and low humidity keeping things quite comfortable.

Tonight will be another below average night with lows warming up just a tad to the mid 50s.

Our only chance at any rainfall this week arrives Monday and that chance is tiny! A stray sprinkle or shower will be possible in northeast Nebraska along a wind shift line crossing the area in the afternoon. Most, if not all, of Siouxland will remain dry.

With Tropical Storm Idalia in the Gulf of Mexico (expected to intensify) our weather pattern in the Plains and Midwest will remain fairly stagnant.

An upper-level ridge of high pressure builds over the Central Plains this week, meaning temperatures will soar into the 90s once again. Expect highs in the low 90s Thursday with upper 90s by this coming weekend.

