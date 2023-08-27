Other than a few sprinkles Monday, no rain in sight

Rain Chance Next 5 Days
Rain Chance Next 5 Days(KTIV)
By Cat Taylor
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was another spectacular day Sunday with highs reaching the low 80s and low humidity keeping things quite comfortable.

Tonight will be another below average night with lows warming up just a tad to the mid 50s.

Our only chance at any rainfall this week arrives Monday and that chance is tiny! A stray sprinkle or shower will be possible in northeast Nebraska along a wind shift line crossing the area in the afternoon. Most, if not all, of Siouxland will remain dry.

With Tropical Storm Idalia in the Gulf of Mexico (expected to intensify) our weather pattern in the Plains and Midwest will remain fairly stagnant.

An upper-level ridge of high pressure builds over the Central Plains this week, meaning temperatures will soar into the 90s once again. Expect highs in the low 90s Thursday with upper 90s by this coming weekend.

Stay tuned to KTIV News 4 at 5 and 10 for the latest.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

50-year-old Marvin Lopau
SUV collides with tractor in Sioux County
Police say a toddler was found dead in a car in a high school parking lot in South Carolina on...
Toddler found dead in car seat after mother forgets to drop girl off at day care, police say
SportsFource Extra
SportsFource Extra Returns
A father died Saturday while helping his son move onto campus, police said.
Father dies while helping son move into college dorm room
Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, ‘Price Is Right’ host and animal advocate, dies at 99

Latest News

Carmelo's Morning Forecast
August will end on an above average note
Carmelo's Morning Forecast
Carmelo's morning Forecast
Active Gulf Explainer
Slow and steady warm up this week
Upper Level Pattern
Slow and steady warm up this week