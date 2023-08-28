6 injured after truck collides with house near Le Mars

Six people were sent to the hospital Monday morning after a truck vs house collision near Le Mars, IA(Le Mars Fire Rescue)
By Dean Welte
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - A truck vs. house crash Monday morning has sent six people to the hospital.

Officials say the crash happened at about 7:15 a.m. on Highway 3, east of Le Mars.

According to Le Mars Fire Rescue, the crash injured one person in the home and five people in the truck. Their injuries ranged from minor to severe. Four ambulances and one helicopter were called in to help transport the injured to area hospitals.

The Iowa State Patrol is investigating the crash. No word yet on what caused the collision.

This is a Developing Story. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available.

