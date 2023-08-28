Charity wiffleball game raises $10,000 for Siouxland CARES

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -The 6th annual Siouxland CARES wiffleball classic saw organizations from around Sioux City take time out of their day to come play in some charity wiffle ball games to raise money for Siouxland CARES, an organization whose mission is to combat alcohol and substance abuse among kids and teens in the Siouxland area.

“It’s just a great fundraiser for Siouxland CARES, they’re an outstanding organization,” said Bishop Heelan’s principal Christian Bork. “At Bishop Heelan it’s something that coincides with our own mission of making our students excellent every day.”

“It’s such a fun thing to just come out here and play a quick game of wiffleball, and seeing all of these prominent figures out here from all these important organizations in our community come to support a great cause is really cool,” said the City of Sioux City’s recreation superintendent John Byrnes. “It’s a really nice event and I’m glad they’re putting it on.”

Organizations competing in the wiffleball games included Bishop Heelan, The Sioux City Community School District, Woodbury County Sheriffs, Sioux City PD, and even Siouxland CARES. And while the games are for fun and for charity, that doesn’t mean there weren’t still bragging rights to play for.

“I’m sure [Woodbury County Sheriff] is frustrated to hear this but we’ve got a three-year reign going,” said Sioux City PD’s Sergeant Jason Allen. “Hopefully our numbers come up today in our line up and we should be competitive again.”

“We always get Siouxland CARES which is a great matchup. It’s always exciting every single year,” said Byrnes.

“We have a great rivalry with the public schools over the last few years and we just have a lot of fun with it. It’s always nip and tuck, we’ve been fortunate enough to come out on top again this year, but it’s always very competitive,” said Bork.

Thanks to donations and sponsorships, the event was able to raise around $10,000 for Siouxland CARES.

“[The money raised will go to] a variety of things: for initiatives, staff payment, and a lot of the programs that we put on throughout the year. It’s just goes into the general fund,” said Michelle Lewis, a board member for Siouxland CARES.

If you’d like to learn more or donate to Siouxland CARES, click here.

