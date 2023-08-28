Coaches Corner: Coach LaFleur recaps a thrilling week one win for Bishop Heelan

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Week one of the Siouxland high school football season is now officially in the books, and teams have already stepped up to give fans some thrilling wins under those Friday Night Lights.

Bishop Heelan came up with a big stop at the end of the game to take the week one win over Kuemper Catholic by a final score of 22-19. After pushing through a few challenging seasons, head coach Jon LaFleur says it was an exciting moment for his team to see everything come together.

“It’s pretty exciting, and more exciting for the senior class that we have. We have an outstanding set of guys that came back, and they’ve really showed great character, great integrity by being able to stick with some not so great seasons in the past. You know to have them experience just a little bit of success is quite fulfilling as a coach, and I know it is for them as well,” said Jon LaFleur, Bishop Heelan football head coach.

Coach LaFleur says the team is led by a strong group of seniors this year who have shown a special type of leadership as they try to get everyone around them to buy in.

“There’s a ‘want to’ for sure on wanting to win, and a belief that we can win. And that’s what’s been probably absent for the last couple years of just the belief and, and the knowing that they can do it. It’s growing as it’s not there yet. We’re obviously not anywhere we want to be, it’s not a finished product by any means, but we’re in the process and continuing to work towards that direction,” said LaFleur.

Coach LaFleur is in his second season as head coach at Bishop Heelan, and is a former Heelan football player himself. He shares more about what the Crusaders hope to accomplish this season, and dives into more of his own coaching journey on this week’s edition of Coaches Corner.

