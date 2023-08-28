Crews called to Sgt. Bluff house fire Saturday morning

Multiple crews were called in to battle a house fire in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa Saturday morning.
Multiple crews were called in to battle a house fire in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa Saturday morning.(Jeff Prichard)
By Dean Welte
Aug. 28, 2023
SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KTIV) - No injuries are being reported after a house fire broke out over the weekend in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa.

Sergeant Bluff Fire & Rescue says at about 12:45 a.m. crews were dispatched to the 800 block of Cottonwood Trail for a house fire. By the time firefighters got to the scene, the roof of the home was on fire. Firefighters believe the flames started at the home’s northside but what caused them is still under investigation.

Authorities say the home’s residents were woken up by the fire and were able to get themselves and their pets out safely.

Personnel from the 185th ARW, Sioux City, North Sioux City and Salix were called in to help with the fire. Crews were at the scene for about three hours.

The house was red-tagged after the fire, but Sergeant Bluff Fire Chief Anthony Gaul says it is not a total loss.

