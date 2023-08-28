Explorers manager Steve Montgomery picks up win 500 in final home game of regular season

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The end is quickly approaching for the Sioux City Explorers as they are down to the final nine games of the regular season, and their final home game of the regular season.

The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks have already claimed the series win, but the Xs were looking to close out the home stand on a high note.

Newly acquired pitcher John Sheaks got the start on the mound Sunday afternoon and dominated going eight innings.

Explorers had the 2-0 lead in the bottom of the 8th, then they keep adding to it as the pitch goes wild and Matt Lloyd dives home to make it 3-0 Explorers.

The Xs were just one strike away from closing out the game, but the RedHawks make it interesting as Sam Dexter blasts one out to center field. Evan Alexander scores making this a one run game at 3-2. But no need to fear with Explorers closer Sean Rackoski. He shuts the game down with the final strikeout as the Explorers take the win 3-2 in their final home game of the regular season.

The win also marks a special milestone for Explorers manager Steve Montgomery as he hit career win number 500 with Sioux City. He was already the winningest manager in club history, but now he keeps adding to the win column.

”I wanted to do it in front of the home fans. I was able to eclipse Ed (Nottle), but it was down in Lincoln. You know, you have the celebration here, but to allow the fans to enjoy a special moment for me, but you know I can’t do it alone,” said Steve Montgomery, Explorers manager.

As KTIV reported earlier in the week, the Explorers future at Lewis & Clark Park is in question as their lease comes to an end. Montgomery shared how special this organization has been to him throughout his career in Sioux City.

”The thought of this being the last regular season game that this franchise could have... it gets emotional for me because I’ve poured absolutely everything into this place, and I hope the city understands how special this place is to not only me, but to the players, the community. The crowds the last two nights have been very special. This place... it gave me my start, and we’ve been able to build something pretty special here. Hopefully we’re able to have a season next year and continue,” said Montgomery.

The win keeps the Xs a game ahead of the Sioux Falls Canaries for second place in the American Association West Division with the top four teams making the playoffs. Sioux City will close out the regular season with a two city eight-game road trip that begins Tuesday night August 29 at Legends Field in Kansas City against the Monarchs.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.