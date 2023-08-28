How a Siouxlander was inspired to break barriers after ‘I Have A Dream’

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sixty years ago, Monday, one man helped spark change across the country.

Aug. 28 marks the 60th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King, Junior’s famous march on the nation’s capital, and his iconic “I Have A Dream” speech. For one Siouxlander, Dr. King’s words helped change his life.

George Boykin grew up in South Sioux City, Nebraska, in the 1940s and 1950s, and has lived his whole life in the Siouxland area. From an early age, he was exposed to racial injustice.

“One of the most favorite things that a lot of the kids would like to do, the parents would send them to the theater, you know, on Saturdays to watch cartoons and western movies and that kind of thing,” said Boykin. “The only theater that we could go to in Sioux City was the Sioux Theater on the west side.”

In 1954, Boykin was in the 9th grade and heard the story of a Chicago boy who was lynched not far from where Boykin’s parents grew up. That stuck with Boykin his entire life.

“This young man was the same age as I was,” said Boykin. “And I just knew that, during that time, that the people that lynched that young man, would be captured and they would be brought to court, and they would go to jail. Well, it didn’t happen.”

In 1963, Boykin heard Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s “I Have A Dream” speech, in Washington. At the time, Boykin had put his college education on hold to deal with some difficulties in his personal life. Dr. King’s speech inspired him to pursue his education, and eventually break barriers in his community.

“I was the first Black person to ever run for a public office in Sioux City, Iowa,” said Boykin. “I ran for the Sioux City School Board in 1971, I won that office and served there until 1984. And that had all to do with Dr. Martin Luther King and other people during that period of time.”

But, Boykin said more work needs to be done. He said recent decisions by the U.S. Supreme Court, like getting rid of affirmative action and the Voting Rights Act, are steps in the wrong direction.

“These were the things that Dr. Martin Luther King was working toward and to prevent, but they’re happening right now,” said Boykin. “We have been regressive. We’ve really been regressive within the last, I would say, 10-12 years.”

And now, 60 years after the speech, Boykin says it’s time for us to be the change.

“We must continue to fight for the right to be an American,” said Boykin. “We must fight in all cases, in all institutions, to break down the barriers that’s creating these problems.”

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.