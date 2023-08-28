Man arrested after shot fired in Yankton

(WTVG)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officers responded to a possible domestic incident in Yankton Sunday night and were advised by witnesses on scene that a shot had been fired.

The call happened at about 7:36 p.m. in the 2200 block of Green.

When officers arrived, a man was detained at the scene. It was discovered that a woman had fled the area.

According to authorities, it was determined that the woman was a victim of a crime.

Officials report that the female victim was later located.

The suspect — 33-year-old Michael Shelhamer — was arrested for Aggravated Assault Domestic, Reckless Discharge of a Firearm, Possession of a Firearm - Prior Felony Drug Conviction and Commission of a Felony While Armed.

