MidAmerican Energy to use low-flying helicopter for safety inspections

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - MidAmerican Energy is alerting potential observers not to be alarmed if they see a low-flying helicopter in the coming weeks.

The company announced on Monday that they will use a helicopter to inspect roughly 5,000 miles of high-voltage transmission lines and related equipment. Crews will survey lines for damage, excessive wear, or encroaching vegetation.

The helicopters will give inspectors the ability to see power lines, towers, and poles from an aerial view in order to identify what repairs or upgrades are potentially needed before disrupting service to those areas.

