MidAmerican Energy to use low-flying helicopter for safety inspections

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - MidAmerican Energy is alerting potential observers not to be alarmed if they see a low-flying helicopter in the coming weeks.

The company announced on Monday that they will use a helicopter to inspect roughly 5,000 miles of high-voltage transmission lines and related equipment. Crews will survey lines for damage, excessive wear, or encroaching vegetation.

The helicopters will give inspectors the ability to see power lines, towers, and poles from an aerial view in order to identify what repairs or upgrades are potentially needed before disrupting service to those areas.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several people were sent to the hospital Monday morning after a truck vs house collision near...
5 injured after truck collides with house near Le Mars
Sioux City Police Department vehicle
Man charged with eluding and child endangerment after police pursuit in Sioux City
Multiple crews were called in to battle a house fire in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa Saturday morning.
Crews called to Sgt. Bluff house fire Saturday morning
Eric Duprey, 30, died after a police sergeant hurled a plastic picnic cooler at his head from...
Motorcyclist dies in crash after police sergeant throws cooler at his head
Kevon Demequros Spratt has been identified as the suspect of the armed robbery in Salix, Iowa,...
Man charged with multiple Siouxland robberies receives guilty verdict

Latest News

Arik Gilbert of the LSU Tigers during the second half of a game against the Auburn Tigers at...
Arik Gilbert, tight end awaiting eligibility ruling at Nebraska, is arrested in suspected burglary
FILE - Iowa State takes on Iowa in a sellout crowd of 61,500 people at Jack Trice Stadium...
New tool will allow college athletes to report gambling suspicions to a sports wagering monitor
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Iowa deputies cleared in fatal shooting of man armed with pellet gun
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Polk County, Iowa, Jail shows Preston Walls. A trial...
Trial starts for suspect in Des Moines school shooting that killed 2 students
Nebraska TE Arik Gilbert arrested for burglary of vape shop near 27th & O Streets
Nebraska TE Arik Gilbert arrested for burglary of vape shop near 27th & O Streets