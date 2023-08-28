Names released in Lincoln County fatal car versus tractor crash

LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Beresford man has been identified as the person who died in a car versus tractor crash near Beresford on Friday.

The incident happened around 1:34 p.m. near the intersection of 472nd Ave. and 288th St.



The Department of Public Safety reports that a 2023 John Deere tractor pulling a silage trailer was traveling east on 288th St. and entered the intersection of 472nd Ave. where it collided with a 2008 Buick Lacrosse.

The Lacrosse came to rest east of the intersection and caught fire. The John Deere rolled just east of the intersection separating from the silage trailer.

The driver of the tractor was ejected during the rollover, according to authorities.

The driver of the Buick Lacrosse — 74-year-old Thomas Erickson of Beresford — suffered fatal injuries and was deceased at the scene.

He was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the John Deere tractor — 26-year-old Hendrik Geustyn of Calumet, Iowa — was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with serious non-life-threatening injuries

He was not wearing a seatbelt.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

