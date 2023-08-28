Near triple digit heat returns

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Monday was a warmer day with patchy cloud cover as a wind shift traversed the area. Highs reached the upper 80s today but upper 90s are on the horizon by the weekend.

A “cold” front will move through Siouxland on Tuesday, but there really won’t be much change in temperature. Highs will still be in the middle 80s, but thankfully humidity will decrease a smidge as well.

An upper-level ridge of high pressure builds over the Central Plains this week, meaning temperatures will soar into the 90s once again. Expect highs near 90 Thursday with upper 90s, possibly 100, by this coming weekend. Thankfully humidity will be much lower than last week, meaning the heat index will not be as extreme.

Unfortunately, a hallmark of this weather pattern is a distinct lack of rainfall, and the strong high pressure looks to stick around through this coming weekend with no rain in sight.

