Nebraska Dept. of Health and Human Services warns of EBT scam

LINCOLN, NE (KTIV) - The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is warning residents of a card skimming scam that has caused some Nebraskan’s SNAP EBT cards to be compromised. Skimming occurs when devices are illegally installed on point-of-sale terminals that capture data of cardholders’ PINs.

In a news release from Nebraska DHHS, they warn that people can use the data they collect to create fake cards and then steal from victims’ accounts. DHHS says they are working closely with our federal officials and retailers to combat fraudulent SNAP skimming activities.

Nearly 99% of unauthorized purchases are coming from outside of Nebraska. DHHS encourages SNAP EBT cardholders to visit ebtedge.com to register their EBT card and block out-of-state transactions.

They also recommend the following:

Change your PIN often, and do not use common PINs for your account.

Download the FIS ebtEDGE app and register your EBT card.

Use this link or the app to freeze your card or block out-of-state transactions.

View the transaction history for your EBT account often.

Request a replacement card by calling 1-877-247-6328.

Keep your PIN and card number secret.

DHHS and EBT processors will never call or text to ask for your PIN or card number.

Check your EBT account regularly for unauthorized charges.

If you see any, change your PIN right away to stop the thief from making new purchases. Report suspicious activity. If you have additional questions or believe you were affected by unauthorized purchases on their EBT accounts, please contact ACCESSNebraska at the following numbers for assistance:

(402) 323-3900 Lincoln

(402) 595-1258 Omaha

(402) 471-7256 TDD

(800) 383-4278 Toll-Free Number

