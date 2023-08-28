Nebraska Dept. of Health and Human Services warns of EBT scam

Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
By Brandon Martin
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, NE (KTIV) - The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is warning residents of a card skimming scam that has caused some Nebraskan’s SNAP EBT cards to be compromised. Skimming occurs when devices are illegally installed on point-of-sale terminals that capture data of cardholders’ PINs.

In a news release from Nebraska DHHS, they warn that people can use the data they collect to create fake cards and then steal from victims’ accounts. DHHS says they are working closely with our federal officials and retailers to combat fraudulent SNAP skimming activities.

Nearly 99% of unauthorized purchases are coming from outside of Nebraska. DHHS encourages SNAP EBT cardholders to visit ebtedge.com to register their EBT card and block out-of-state transactions.

They also recommend the following:

  • Change your PIN often, and do not use common PINs for your account.
  • Download the FIS ebtEDGE app and register your EBT card.
  • Use this link or the app to freeze your card or block out-of-state transactions.
  • View the transaction history for your EBT account often.
  • Request a replacement card by calling 1-877-247-6328.
  • Keep your PIN and card number secret.
  • DHHS and EBT processors will never call or text to ask for your PIN or card number.
  • Check your EBT account regularly for unauthorized charges.

If you see any, change your PIN right away to stop the thief from making new purchases. Report suspicious activity. If you have additional questions or believe you were affected by unauthorized purchases on their EBT accounts, please contact ACCESSNebraska at the following numbers for assistance:

  • (402) 323-3900 Lincoln
  • (402) 595-1258 Omaha
  • (402) 471-7256 TDD
  • (800) 383-4278 Toll-Free Number

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Duprey, 30, died after a police sergeant hurled a plastic picnic cooler at his head from...
Motorcyclist dies in crash after police sergeant throws cooler at his head
50-year-old Marvin Lopau
SUV collides with tractor in Sioux County
When the recording of the national anthem wouldn't play, the crowd took the lead.
High school volleyball crowd sings national anthem after recording fails to play
Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’
The ribbon cutting ceremony held in front of the National Music Museum
After 5 years and millions of dollars, the National Music Museum in Vermillion is open for visitors

Latest News

Dylan Osborne
Norfolk man facing domestic assault and child abuse charges
Sioux City Police Department vehicle
Man charged with eluding and child endangerment after police pursuit in Sioux City
Six people were sent to the hospital Monday morning after a truck vs house collision near Le...
6 injured after truck collides with house near Le Mars
mike and molly dog walk forecast
Mike and Molly Dog Walk Forecast