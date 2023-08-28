Norfolk man facing domestic assault and child abuse charges

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - Police say a Northeast Nebraska man is facing assault and child abuse charges after officers responded to a fight between a man and a woman Saturday night.

The Norfolk Police Division says at about 11:55 p.m. on Aug. 26 they got a call about a disturbance in the 1200 block of West Phillip Ave. The call stated a man and woman were fighting inside a residence and that the man had a knife.

According to police, when officers got to the residence they could see two children looking out the second-story window crying. When officers knocked, the door was answered by 27-year-old Dylan Osborne of Norfolk.

Police say Osborne had his right arm behind his body when he opened the door. When officers ordered him to show his right hand, Osborne revealed he was holding a large kitchen knife. Officers told Osborne to drop the knife, but he instead closed the door on them. Police say when the officers tried to get into the house, Osborne prevented their entry.

Officers were eventually able to take Osborne into custody and charge him with third-degree domestic assault and child abuse. Osborne is currently being held at the Madison County Jail.

Following Osborne’s arrest, officers spoke with the woman Osborne had been previously fighting with. The woman told police that during an argument, Osborne pushed her, which caused her to fall and hit a bathtub. Police say she had injuries to her right hand and arm.

Police also confirmed that two children were inside the house during this argument.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.