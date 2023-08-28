Man charged with multiple Siouxland robberies receives guilty verdict

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A man who went on a string of robberies across Siouxland last year has received his verdict.

Online court documents show Kevon Spratt has been convicted of seven counts related to local bank and gas station robberies. At the start of his trial last week, Spratt was facing nine charges but the jury found him not guilty on two of them.

Spratt’s charges stem from several armed robberies that occurred between Oct. 21, 2022, and Nov. 14, 2022.

Prosecutors said he was tied to the robbery of BankFirst in Onawa on Oct. 21, 2022, and an attempted robbery of the Pioneer Bank branch in Salix on Nov. 14, 2022. He was also charged with robberies at the Bluff Stop in Sergeant Bluff on Oct. 22, 2022, and the Check Into Cash in Sioux City on Oct. 24, 2022.

The jury found Spratt not guilty on the two charges related to the BankFirst robbery in Onawa but found him guilty of all charges related to the other three incidents. The guilty verdicts included three counts of use of a firearm during a violent crime, two counts of interference with commerce by robbery, one count of attempted bank robbery and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. No sentencing date has been set for Spratt.

When Spratt was initially arrested, court documents showed he was charged for several additional robberies besides the ones he’s now convicted of. Those robberies allegedly happened in Sioux City, at a Food and Fuel in Dakota City, Nebraska, and at a Conoco in Jefferson, South Dakota. Those robberies were not the focus of this federal trial.

The 4 robberies covered in this trial

Oct. 21, 2022: Bank robbery at BankFirst in Onawa, Iowa. At about 9:23 a.m., Spratt allegedly entered the bank, pulled an AR-15-type rifle and pointed it at the three employees inside the building. After getting a large amount of money from the employees, authorities say Spratt left the area.

Oct. 22, 2022: Armed robbery at Bluff’s Stop in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa. At about 7:11 p.m., authorities say Spratt entered the convenience store, found the only employee working there and grabbed them, placing a pistol into their lower back. After which, allegedly forced them back through the store and behind the counter so they could open the register. Once Spratt got the money from the register, authorities say he got back into his car and left the area.

Oct. 24, 2022: Armed robbery at Check Into Cash in Sioux City. At about 10:04 a.m., Spratt entered the business, pointed a handgun at the two employees inside and demanded money from them. Once Spratt had the money, authorities say he put it in a white plastic bag and exited Check Into Cash.

Nov. 14, 2022: Attempted bank robbery at Pioneer Bank in Salix, Iowa. At about 12:07 p.m., authorities say the sole employee on duty at the bank was leaving the building when Spratt came up to them and grabbed them by the neck and shirt collar. Spratt pointed a gun at them and tried to drag them back into the bank. Authorities say the employee resisted, dropped to the ground and began screaming. During this, Spratt reportedly went inside the bank and went through the drawers. Eventually, Spratt left the bank and the employee contacted law enforcement. No money was stolen from Pioneer Bank during this incident.



