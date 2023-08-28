South Sioux City School District found in violation of special needs student’s IEP

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - The Nebraska Department of Education has ruled in favor of a student’s state complaint that was submitted against the South Sioux City School District.

In December, a South Sioux City family filed a state complaint on behalf of their child with special needs whose Individual Education Program was not being fulfilled by the school district. His mother was able to sit down with KTIV but asked to remain anonymous since her child is still enrolled in the district.

“[His IEP] is a transition program. So, they were supposed to be helping with transitional planning for the next phase of his life. As well as independent living skills,” said the mother.

“They were supposed to be providing transition services, and some work opportunities,” said a special education advocate, Jackie Darrough. “The main focus of it was really around transition and post-secondary instruction in order to prepare him for life after high school. That was the main focus of his IEP.”

The South Sioux City family filed a state complaint to the Nebraska Department of Education that brought forward concerns that their child wasn’t learning anything while the district claimed he was, and then they continued to progress the child and move him up through the program.

“One of the observers noted when she would observe him, he relied on the teacher a lot for assistance and support,” said the student’s mother. “But the district was stating that he could independently do those tasks.”

But his mother said she didn’t see any progression in his independent living skills that the district claimed he was making saying, “I feel like it was an attempt to just move him along. Because from the time he was 18 until now, they’ve been saying that he’s ready to be done with the program services and that’s not accurate at all. The documentation that they had to support that he was getting better didn’t match what I was seeing at home.”

On top of being, what the student’s mother called “being moved along,” it was also found that oftentimes the student was sent home after just 1 to 2 hours, a far cry from the typical 8-hour school day that is expected by the district.

After an investigation, the Nebraska Department of Education ruled in favor of the student, finding the district to have violated the student’s IEP in areas including the evaluation and implementation of the student’s IEP, the content of the IEP, and their related services.

Nebraska’s Department of Education ruled that the district had denied the student a free and appropriate public education saying in their investigation,

“Based on the mismatch between transition assessment data, the Student’s IEP, and actual services delivered… the district failed to fully implement the requirements of [Nebraska Title 92, Chapter 51]. Thus, corrective action is required.”

The corrective action included: Reimbursing the student’s parent for services she had to provide that the school was supposed to, offering the student’s family 540 compensatory hours (how many hours he should have been in school). The district is also required to perform a full comprehensive evaluation of the student in order to make a new, updated IEP for the student that will provide FAPE.

We reached out to the South Sioux City School District for comment, and they declined an on-camera interview. But they did respond with the statement below:

“Due to student privacy issues, it is not our practice to comment on issues concerning individual students. When the South Sioux City Community School District is made aware of any student concerns, we collaborate directly with families and work hard to ensure student needs are met.”

