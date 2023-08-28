This work week is looking to have more average highs

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Monday, Siouxland. We woke up to overnight lows near average this time of year. They were in the upper 50s and low 60s, with partly cloudy skies overhead. Also, winds are pretty calm out of the south, 5 to 10 miles per hour. All in all, it was a pretty nice start to the work week.

Today we are forecasting highs in the mid to upper 80s, which is a bit warmer than what we saw this past weekend, but it will be a lot better outside than last week when we had that heat wave move through. On top of the 80-degree weather, we will see mostly sunny skies today with wind out of the south then shifting out of the northeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Tonight’s lows will be near average again as they fall into the 50s and 60s across the area. The wind will also be out of the north at 5 to 10 miles per hour. We will also see a few more clouds return tonight, making it partly cloudy.

The rest of the work week is looking nice and pleasant, with highs in the mid-80s for Tuesday and Wednesday and low humidity, which will make it comfortable outside. We will also see sunny skies across the region.

Then this Labor Day weekend, models are showing summer heat returning, with the chance of highs climbing into the upper 90s to even triple digits this weekend.

We have all the latest details in the attached video and more details on this week’s forecast coming up on News 4 at noon.

