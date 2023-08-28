Fire rescue helicopter crashes, injuring 2 in Florida, authorities say

A medical rescue helicopter crashed Monday near Fort Lauderdale, injuring two people. (Credit: Courtesy Buck Daily via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A medical rescue helicopter crashed Monday near Fort Lauderdale, injuring two people, authorities said.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said one of its fire-rescue helicopters crashed near the Pompano Beach Airpark shortly before 9 a.m. In a statement, the office said two people were hurt. It did not give their conditions or names. Further details were not immediately released.

A video posted online shows flames coming from the midsection of the helicopter as it is trailed by a long plume of smoke. The helicopter then appears to break in half as it begins to spiral, plunging to the ground.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Duprey, 30, died after a police sergeant hurled a plastic picnic cooler at his head from...
Motorcyclist dies in crash after police sergeant throws cooler at his head
50-year-old Marvin Lopau
SUV collides with tractor in Sioux County
When the recording of the national anthem wouldn't play, the crowd took the lead.
High school volleyball crowd sings national anthem after recording fails to play
Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’
The ribbon cutting ceremony held in front of the National Music Museum
After 5 years and millions of dollars, the National Music Museum in Vermillion is open for visitors

Latest News

Six people were sent to the hospital Monday morning after a truck vs house collision near Le...
6 injured after truck collides with house near Le Mars
FILE - American Airlines planes are parked at Pittsburgh International Airport on March 31,...
American Airlines fined $4.1 million for dozens of long tarmac delays that trapped passengers
The department identified the hunters who made the catch as Tanner White (left), Don Woods...
Hunters break state record for longest alligator ever caught
A medical rescue helicopter crashed Monday near Fort Lauderdale, injuring two people. (Credit:...
A medical rescue helicopter crashed in Florida