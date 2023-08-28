Man charged with eluding and child endangerment after police pursuit in Sioux City

Alan Adams, left, Juan Segovia, middle, and Joseph Sully, right, were arrested Monday after a...
Alan Adams, left, Juan Segovia, middle, and Joseph Sully, right, were arrested Monday after a police pursuit in Sioux City(Woodbury County Jail)
By Dean Welte
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A high-speed pursuit in Sioux City ended with three wanted felons being arrested, according to police.

The Sioux City Police Department says at about 12:40 a.m. Monday, officers saw 33-year-old Alan Lloyd Adams, a wanted felon, driving a vehicle in the Morningside area.

Police say when officers tried to stop Adams he drove away at a high rate of speed and tried to elude law enforcement. The pursuit went throughout the Morningside area, during which Adams allegedly bailed out of the vehicle leaving a juvenile behind inside the vehicle.

After bailing out of the vehicle, police allege Adams ran into a residence at 3126 Euclid Ave. Police say officers got a search warrant for the residence and once inside they found Adams with two other wanted suspects. The other two were identified as 32-year-old Juan Manuel Segovia and 21-year-old Charles Joseph Sully.

Once Adams was in police custody, he was charged with felony eluding and child endangerment. Police have not yet released why Adams, Segovia and Sully were wanted felons before this incident.

This is a Developing Story. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available.

