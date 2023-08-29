Arik Gilbert, tight end awaiting eligibility ruling at Nebraska, is arrested in suspected burglary

A Nebraska Cornhuskers football player is in jail in connection to the burglary of a Lincoln...
A Nebraska Cornhuskers football player is in jail in connection to the burglary of a Lincoln liquor and vape shop.(KOLN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska tight end Arik Gilbert, who transferred from Georgia and was awaiting a ruling on his eligibility from the NCAA, was arrested on suspicion of burglary early Tuesday after police received a report of a store break-in.

Officers dispatched to SJ’s Liquor and Vape Shop shortly before 2 a.m. found a glass door shattered with large cement chunks from the parking lot, police said, and they saw Gilbert walking toward the exit carrying a bag.

Lincoln Police responded to SJ's Liquor and Vape shop near 27th and O Streets around 2 a.m....
Lincoln Police responded to SJ's Liquor and Vape shop near 27th and O Streets around 2 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2023, on the report of a burglary.(City of Lincoln Traffic Cameras)

The bag contained stolen vape products, Delta 8, cigars and lighters with a total value of $1,672.07, and damage to the business was estimated at $650, police said.

Lancaster County court records did not indicate if Gilbert has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Gilbert, a sophomore from Marietta, Georgia, was a five-star recruit who was the top-ranked tight end prospect and 2019 Gatorade National Player of the Year.

He initially played at LSU, where he started eight games in 2020 and was named to the All-SEC freshman team after catching 35 passes for 368 yards. He transferred to Georgia and sat out the 2021 season. He played in three games for the Bulldogs last season, catching two passes for 16 yards and a touchdown.

Nebraska coach Matt Rhule, without elaborating, said Gilbert has been working through some life issues.

“Had been really proud of the job he had done in the spring and summer but, to be honest, during camp he’s had some struggles and he’s been working to overcome them,” Rhule said. “We have a great group of people here trying to help him, and obviously last night happened. Disapointed for him and his family and disappointed obviously for the business owner, and we’ll have to work through it as we move forward.”

The front door of SJ's Liquor and Vape is boarded up Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, after an early...
The front door of SJ's Liquor and Vape is boarded up Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, after an early morning burglary.(10/11 NOW)

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several people were sent to the hospital Monday morning after a truck vs house collision near...
5 injured after truck collides with house near Le Mars
Sioux City Police Department vehicle
Man charged with eluding and child endangerment after police pursuit in Sioux City
Multiple crews were called in to battle a house fire in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa Saturday morning.
Crews called to Sgt. Bluff house fire Saturday morning
Eric Duprey, 30, died after a police sergeant hurled a plastic picnic cooler at his head from...
Motorcyclist dies in crash after police sergeant throws cooler at his head
Kevon Demequros Spratt has been identified as the suspect of the armed robbery in Salix, Iowa,...
Man charged with multiple Siouxland robberies receives guilty verdict

Latest News

FILE - Iowa State takes on Iowa in a sellout crowd of 61,500 people at Jack Trice Stadium...
New tool will allow college athletes to report gambling suspicions to a sports wagering monitor
Catch all the best plays from the last week of action in the SportsFource Rewind.
The SportsFource Rewind is back for the 2023 football season
Bishop Heelan's Jon LaFleur joins KTIV's Coaches Corner to share more on the Crusaders' week...
Coaches Corner: Coach LaFleur recaps a thrilling week one win for Bishop Heelan
Steve Montgomery salutes the crowd as they celebrate his 500th career win with the Sioux City...
Explorers manager Steve Montgomery picks up win 500 in final home game of regular season