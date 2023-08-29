Canadian wildfire smoke returns to Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Tuesday, Siouxland. We are waking up to temperatures in the 50s and 60s this morning, which is somewhat near average for this time of year. Dew points are also in the 50s and 60s, and calm wind out of the northwest is causing some fog development, but we are not expecting widespread dense fog.

Today we are forecasting that highs will be in the mid to upper 80s across the area, as we will see mostly sunny skies and wind out of the northwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour. Unfortunately, the mostly sunny skies won’t last that long as Canadian wildfire smoke will make another appearance in Siouxland.

This afternoon to evening hours of our Tuesday, the wildfire smoke will move into the region, which will cause air quality alerts to go into effect today for parts of the KTIV viewing area starting at 1 p.m. today and lasting until midday Wednesday.

So, with that being said, tonight will be mostly clear with areas of fog as lows fall into the 50s and 60s and wind still out of the north brings in areas of smoke across the region.

Then Wednesday will be pretty similar to Tuesday, with highs in the mid- to upper-80s and a few low 90s out west. Our main focus will be the Canadian wildfire smoke still hanging out in Siouxland with air quality alerts.

Labor Day Weekend is looking to be hot and steamy, with highs in the upper 90s to low 100s this weekend, with the possibility of a few new record highs.

I have all the details in the attached video, and the latest will be on News 4 at Noon.

