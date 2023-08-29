Christmas preps in August; setup is underway at Christmas Acres

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - Christmas is almost four months away, but preparations are well underway at one of Northwest Iowa’s favorite holiday hot spots. That’s right, the lights are already going up at Christmas Acres near Le Mars.

“So, our first thing of the season is, we always start on the trees,” explained Christmas acres owner Rob Scheitler on one mid-August morning as he strung lights on a tree limb over his home’s driveway. “We wrap lights on all the branches as far up as we can go.”

It’s time for Scheitler to bust out the ladder and the lights and get to it.

“Just like Chevy Chase,” he said as he stapled a string of lights to a wooden fence.

But, Clark Griswold has nothing on this guy!

“Basically, anything that can hold a light, we put a light on it.”

Scheitler’s the man behind Christmas Acres. With more than a quarter-million lights, hundreds of lighted sculptures, and decorations as far as the eye can see, you can about imagine the work that goes into setting it all up.

“We have to be ready to go by November 17th. That’s why we start early.”

Which means it’s “go time.” Pretty much every waking moment, when he’s not at work, Rob will be spent working on the display.

“I go a little ways and then I stop and I staple, go a little ways and then stop and staple.”

For Scheitler, this is a labor of love 28 years in the making.

“When I was a kid around nine, ten years old, I was hanging lights at our farm on some bushes and around the house and from there it just kind of grew.”

Today, it’s one of the largest Christmas displays in all of Iowa.

“Yeah, we estimate we’ll have 900-1,000 plastic glow molds in the display,” he said.

New this year, the log cabin was donated by a friend in town.

“He said if you can move it, you can have it,” said Scheitler.

Also new this year, the footbridge connecting the road to the yard. It leads to the gazebo, topped by a ginormous old satellite dish; a popular spot for family photos.

It’s a ton of work and a lot of stress for one man. So what’s in it for him?

Scheitler said, “It’s just the pure satisfaction and joy that I give to people. There’s three little letters in our driveway: J-O-Y. Joy. This biggest thing is when people leave our place at night, we hope they have a smile on their face and joy in their heart.”

Scheitler will get some help setting up displays in the farm fields around his house after the crops are harvested. Volunteers from Le Mars Fire-Rescue and Wet Nose Rescue animal shelter are ready to lend a hand. Those two organizations will split the donations that many people leave when they visit Christmas Acres.

Christmas Acres is located about seven miles west of Le Mars, just south of Highway 3.

