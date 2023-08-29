Closing arguments have concluded in trial for man accused of killing Breasia Terrell

Closing arguments will begin Tuesday in the trial of a man charged in the death of a 10-year-old girl in Davenport.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) - Closing arguments wrapped up Tuesday in the trial of a man charged in the death of a ten-year-old girl in Davenport.

Henry Dinkins is accused of kidnapping and killing Breasia Terrell.

The judge said he will take the matter into advisement and will have a ruling as quickly as he can.

WATCH HERE:

Breasia Terrell disappeared in July 2020. Fishermen found her body months later in Clinton County.

Prosecutors and the defense rested their cases on Monday. The judge denied a motion from the defense to acquit Dinkins on all charges.

Dinkins’ lawyers argue the state didn’t prove he committed murder or kidnapping, noting a lack of DNA evidence.

The state says the chain of events presented prove Dinkins committed the crimes. Prosecutors highlighted video evidence of Dinkins buying bleach at Walmart, and bullets found with the remains.

They also presented an interview Dinkins then-eight-year-old-son did with investigators at the time Breasia disappeared.

Closing arguments start Tuesday morning at 9 a.m.

The judge will decide on a verdict.

