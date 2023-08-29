Construction begins on natural surface bike trails at Cone Park

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - New natural surface bike trails are taking shape as construction continues at Sioux City’s Cone Park.

Tuesday, earth was turned for a multi-million dollar project at Cone Park and Sertoma Park/ which is scheduled to be completed by the summer of 2024.

The new project will create over 10 miles of natural trails for cyclists of different skill levels. Sioux City Parks and Recreation Director Matt Salvatore said seeing this project take shape is exciting.

“The thing I love about this project is for all skill levels, intermediate, beginners, this is where people will come to learn how to mountain bike and then there’s going to be specific trails right here on site where they’re going to be able to get challenged,” said Salvatore.

Completing the funding for the project was a $500,000 donation from Sioux City’s Scheels store. Salvatore said as trails are finished near Singing Hills Boulevard they could open as early as this fall. The rest of the trails should be complete by the summer of 2024.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.