Grassley discusses healthcare funding at Siouxland Community Health Center

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Some of the funding that allows community health organizations to serve an underserved part of the population comes from the federal government, but there are questions about the future of that federal funding and the services that funding pays for.

That was one focus of U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley’s (R-IA) visit to the Siouxland Community Health Center, in Sioux City, Tuesday morning. The center’s funding comes from different programs including 340-b, which is a drug pricing program that’s been around for over 30 years.

The American Hospital Association says the program requires pharmaceutical manufacturers, who take part in Medicaid, to sell outpatient drugs at discounted prices to healthcare organizations that care for many uninsured, and low-income, patients. The program is usually renewed by Congress, but, that funding is set to expire at the end of September.

Grassley said both the Trump and Biden Administrations have tried to stop contract pharmacies from cutting back on rebates.

“I think Congress is going to have to take action because the 340-b program is very important for not only community health centers, but hospitals to help the needy of our society,” said Grassley.

Siouxland Community Health Center CEO Mari Kaptain-Dahlen said Senator Grassley has been a good partner for the center. She said the center’s biggest challenge is the volume of people that need their services.

“The toughest challenges that we face really are focused on having access for our patients...the number of people that need community health centers across the country is growing, and that’s no different in Siouxland,” said Kaptain-Dahlen.

Grassley said he believes if the program isn’t renewed by the Sept. 30 deadline, it will be extended in its current form while it is being fought in court.

