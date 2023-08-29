IHOP introduces dedicated biscuit menu with 4 new options

IHOP is introducing a new dedicated biscuit menu.
IHOP is introducing a new dedicated biscuit menu.(IHOP)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – IHOP patrons may soon notice a new addition to the breakfast restaurant’s menu.

On Monday, IHOP said it will feature a dedicated biscuits menu for the first time ever.

The new menu will contain four new buttermilk biscuit options “designed to satisfy guests’ cravings for sweet or savory.”

The restaurant chain said it will also be heading to Natchez, Mississippi, the Biscuit Capital of the World, to celebrate the new menu with guests.

During the celebration, Natchez will be renamed IHOP as it hosts a celebration inviting biscuit fans to come to try out the new items at 300 N. Broadway in Natchez. The first 500 people at this location will be served the new warm, flakey buttermilk biscuits hot off the griddle.

In attendance will be Natchez Chef Regina Charboneau, who was crowned “The Queen of Biscuits” by both The New York Times and the Travel Channel.

IHOP also said it will be donating to the Natchez Humane Society.

The full lineup on the new biscuit menu will include:

  • Breakfast Biscuit Sandwich
  • Chicken Biscuit Sandwich
  • Fresh Strawberries & Cream Biscuit
  • Fresh Strawberries & Cream Biscuit Combo
  • Buttermilk Biscuit & Gravy Combo
  • Buttermilk Biscuit

In addition to the new biscuits menu, IHOP said it is bringing back its pumpkin spice menu which will include a new pumpkin spice cold foam cold brew and a pumpkin spice pancake combo.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several people were sent to the hospital Monday morning after a truck vs house collision near...
5 injured after truck collides with house near Le Mars
Sioux City Police Department vehicle
Man charged with eluding and child endangerment after police pursuit in Sioux City
This map provided by city engineers show the portion of South Lakeport Street that has closed.
Portion of South Lakeport Street to close immediately
Multiple crews were called in to battle a house fire in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa Saturday morning.
Crews called to Sgt. Bluff house fire Saturday morning
A look at a crash on Highway 75 that happened Aug. 29.
Woman sent to hospital after crash on Hwy 75

Latest News

West Virginia sisters raised more than $1,300 with their lemonade stand to help with a new...
Sisters raise more than $1,300 in 2 hours with lemonade stand for new children’s playground
A man rolls an arcade game toward a moving truck as waterfront businesses empty out furniture...
Hurricane Idalia chases Florida residents from the Gulf Coast as forecasters warn of storm surge
Heider has worked at Mary Elizabeth Child Care and Preschool since 1978.
Siouxland Chamber of Commerce honors Jane Heider for 45 years of teaching
3 thefts were reported at the Planet Fitness on Gordon Dr. Sunday afternoon.
Keeping your belongings safe while working out at the gym