‘It means more than just volleyball’ - Wayne State College prepares for Volleyball Day In Nebraska

WAYNE, Neb. (KTIV) - Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska has become known to be sold out in the Huskers Red and White for college football game days.

But on Wednesday, volleyball fans across the entire state of Nebraska will look to make history as they go all out for college volleyball.

The finishing touches are underway to bring Volleyball Day in Nebraska to life. More than 91,000 fans are expected to fill Memorial Stadium on Wednesday as history unfolds. And Siouxland is set to be a part of this history as Wayne State College prepares for a once in a lifetime opportunity.

“It’s super exciting. It’s exciting for our players. Heck, it’s exciting for our coaches. I’m from Newcastle, Nebraska, a population of 270. So, to get to be in an arena coaching in front of 91,000 people...that’s pretty exciting,” said Scott Kneifl, Wayne State volleyball head coach.

Wayne State College volleyball is set to face Nebraska-Kearney in an exhibition game before the Nebraska Huskers face Omaha. All eyes will be on Memorial Stadium as the two matches get under way, potentially setting a record for the most-attended women’s sporting event in the world.

“Our players, they’ll never get to get that opportunity again. So, it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity, we’re going to take advantage of it, and enjoy the heck out of it, for sure,” said Kneifl.

“It’s honestly so crazy to even think about. Like, I can think ‘Oh, there’s going to be 91,000 people,’ but until I stand there and actually take it all in, I don’t think I’ll really realize how special it is. But just being a part of that... we’re so grateful just to have our name and just to be there. We’re so excited to be part of volleyball day in Nebraska,” said Kelsie Cada, Wayne State volleyball fifth-year.

The attendance record for a women’s sport even is currently 91,648 set in March 2022 at a UEFA Women’s Champions League match in Barcelona.

But for the players, it’s not just about breaking the record. It’s about showing all fans that they can accomplish anything.

“I think it means more than just volleyball. You know, those little girls that are going to watch it in the stands and on TV, that means a lot to them. Just to see the paw on our shirt and the WSC on our shirt, you know that that stands for something more than just volleyball. And I hope that we can be an inspiration, and we can share that passion of volleyball with the youth all over,” said Maggie Brahmer, Wayne State volleyball junior.

A celebration of the state of Nebraska’s undeniable affinity for volleyball.

KTIV SportsFource will be at Memorial Stadium on Wednesday for coverage. Wayne State is set to play at 4:30 p.m., followed by Nebraska volleyball at 7 p.m.

