Keeping your belongings safe while working out at the gym

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After a handful of thefts at local Planet Fitness gyms, Sioux City Police are urging people to be careful with their belongings.

Police say three separate thefts took place at the Planet Fitness location on Gordon Drive on Sunday. Each one occurred in the women’s locker room.

In at least one of the instances, police say they’re looking for a female suspect. They say the suspect stole another woman’s purse out of an unlocked locker and stole her car using the keys inside.

”After she got done with her workout, she went to her locker, saw that her purse was gone, inside of her purse were her car keys and her cell phone and some of her valuables, and she went out to the parking lot and saw that her vehicle had been stolen.” said Sgt. Tom Gill of the Sioux City Police Department. “That vehicle was just located here in Sioux City [Tuesday].”

Gill offered some tips to keep belongings safe while working out. Leave your valuables in your locked car if possible. If you need to bring them into the gym, he says it’s best to keep them on you in a small bag or backpack.

If that isn’t an option, Gill says to make sure to bring a padlock to use in the locker room. However, with no cameras in locker rooms, this could still be risky.

”Another thing, at some of these gyms they’ll have lockers right up front, which will be on camera,” said Sgt. Gill. “It’s a good idea to use those smaller lockers if you have to. Again, bring a padlock. Sometimes they have locks on them where you can make a combination right there, but I suggest not using the lockers in the locker room if you have any valuables. Either keep those with you or use one of the lockers that are up front.”

While there are other options, Gill says the best option is to just leave any valuables at home.

