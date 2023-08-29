Morningside works to a draw with William Penn

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Entering a game at 1-1 and going against a team undefeated at 3-0. most would probably have picked the Morningside Mustangs to lose against William Penn.

The issue, nobody seems to have told the Mustangs that, as after surviving a first half barrage from the Statesmen the Mustangs found themselves down just 1 goal entering the half.

A second half goal from Jona Fischer tied things up at 1, and that is where the score would stay.

Both goal keepers posted solid games, William Penn’s Sean Bohan gave up one goal on five shots on goal. Timon Koerber came in to relieve an injured Oliver Melander and proceeded to save the three shots put on goal against him.

Leaving the game in a 1-1 draw.

Morningside will return to action when they take on Baker (Ks.) on the road on Saturday September 2nd.

