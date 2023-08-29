New tool will allow college athletes to report gambling suspicions to a sports wagering monitor

FILE - Iowa State takes on Iowa in a sellout crowd of 61,500 people at Jack Trice Stadium...
FILE - Iowa State takes on Iowa in a sellout crowd of 61,500 people at Jack Trice Stadium during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. A digital platform where college athletes can anonymously alert their administrations to improper or illegal conduct by coaches, teammates or others is expanding to allow them to report gambling activity they’re aware of or witnessed to sports wagering integrity investigators.(Matthew Putney | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A digital platform where college athletes can alert their administrations anonymously to improper or illegal conduct by coaches, teammates or others is expanding to allow them to report suspected gambling activity.

RealResponse's partnership with U.S. Integrity, which monitors sports wagering trends in real time to detect irregularities, will come at no additional cost to some 150 athletic departments that are clients.

The service builds on a tip hotline U.S. Integrity and RealResponse unveiled in May and will give college athletic administrators a direct line to investigators.

A state investigation into illegal sports wagering at Iowa and Iowa State has led to criminal charges being filed against about a dozen athletes. The Alabama baseball coach, Brian Bohannon, was fired in May after being linked to suspicious gambling activity on a Crimson Tide game.

Iowa State is a RealResponse client, spokesman Nick Joos said. Iowa is not a client but has a relationship with U.S. Integrity through the Big Ten Conference, spokesman Matthew Weitzel said.

RealResponse founder David Chadwick said a college athlete will be able go to his or her existing RealResponse webpage and report suspected misuse of insider information, potential game manipulation and physical threats related to gambling, among other things.

When a report comes in, administrators can request U.S. Integrity investigators to assess, verify and route the report to appropriate authorities.

Though RealResponse also works with professional sports organizations and national sport governing bodies to provide athletes, coaches and staff a way to report bad actors anonymously, the gambling reporting tool linked with U.S. Integrity currently is offered only to colleges.

As part of the RealResponse partnership with U.S. Integrity, the public also can report gambling-related issues through school athletic websites.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Most Read

Several people were sent to the hospital Monday morning after a truck vs house collision near...
5 injured after truck collides with house near Le Mars
Sioux City Police Department vehicle
Man charged with eluding and child endangerment after police pursuit in Sioux City
Multiple crews were called in to battle a house fire in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa Saturday morning.
Crews called to Sgt. Bluff house fire Saturday morning
Eric Duprey, 30, died after a police sergeant hurled a plastic picnic cooler at his head from...
Motorcyclist dies in crash after police sergeant throws cooler at his head
Kevon Demequros Spratt has been identified as the suspect of the armed robbery in Salix, Iowa,...
Man charged with multiple Siouxland robberies receives guilty verdict

Latest News

Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Iowa deputies cleared in fatal shooting of man armed with pellet gun
An artist works on a piece right outside of the Sioux City Art Center at the ArtSplash Festival.
The ‘Festival Favorite’ at ArtSplash
FILE - Iowa State defensive tackle Isaiah Lee (93) defends during an NCAA football game against...
Iowa State’s Isaiah Lee, who is accused of betting against Cyclones in a 2021 game, leaves program
Sen. Adrian Dickey arrested, charged with misdemeanor during annual bike ride.
Iowa state senator was participating in annual bike ride when he was arrested, lawyer says