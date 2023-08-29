Portion of South Lakeport Street to close immediately
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Engineering Division of Sioux City says they’ll be closing a portion of South Lakeport Street immediately so they can do inspections and repairs.
City officials say the portion being closed is the bridge located south of the westbound US 20/75 ramp. Officials say it’ll be closed for an “undetermined amount of time.”
Motorists are advised to reduce speed, drive cautiously, and obey all traffic control signs.
