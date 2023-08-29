Portion of South Lakeport Street to close immediately

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Engineering Division of Sioux City says they’ll be closing a portion of South Lakeport Street immediately so they can do inspections and repairs.

City officials say the portion being closed is the bridge located south of the westbound US 20/75 ramp. Officials say it’ll be closed for an “undetermined amount of time.”

Motorists are advised to reduce speed, drive cautiously, and obey all traffic control signs.

This map provided by city engineers show the portion of South Lakeport Street that has closed. (Sioux City Engineering Division)

