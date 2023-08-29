Preliminary enrollment numbers show increase in Sioux City Community Schools after first week of classes

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City School District has started the first full week of school. The school board now has an idea of how many students are enrolled in the district, and the impact of Iowa’s “Students First” Act.

That act allows public school students, who apply, to get more than $7,600 to seek a private school education.

At Monday night’s meeting, the school board learned that the preliminary number of students enrolled in the district is 14,229. School Board President Dan Greenwell says that number tends to fluctuate until Labor Day weekend. In fact, the number isn’t certified.

But, the enrollment numbers show a possible increase in students in spite of the “Students First Act”, and the education savings accounts (ESA) it creates for public school students to seek a private school education.

Greenwell said the board was anticipating these numbers.

“We are expecting a very similar enrollment that we had last year. And we think we only lost about 22 students to the ESA so we feel pretty fortunate about that. But, the numbers are what we expected. It’s good for our budgeting purposes, good for our class sizes, and like I said we expected that,” said Greenwell.

Numbers show the enrollment of 14,229 is an increase of about 50 students from the fall of 2022, and an increase of about 60 students from the fall of 2020.

