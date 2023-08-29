Riverside Elementary receives $5,000 from Jensen Subaru through ‘Adopt a Classroom’ program

By Acacia Phillips
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A surprise, Monday, for teachers at a Sioux City elementary school.

Jensen Subaru awarded $5,000 to Riverside Elementary. The gift was part of Subaru’s ‘Love Learning’ program. This program allows Jensen Subaru to support one school every year.

Riverside teachers were surprised with the good news during their professional development meeting, Monday.

For Jensen Subaru, its support goes beyond the ‘Love Learning’ program.

“When we do take on a community and the school, it’s something that we want them to do, if they need further assistance throughout the year, please let us know what it is. I know that they put in a lot of their own time, energy and their own finances into this,” said Tracie Blatchford, Marketing Director for Jensen Subaru. “We are hoping to take some of that responsibility off of them and let Jensen Subaru be a part of that.”

With the money, the Riverside teachers will be able to buy more supplies for their classrooms. But, above all, the money will help their students’ education.

“I want my students to feel like this is their home away from home. So, providing this extra donation is going to help make our classrooms feel like home while they are here at school,” said Denise Jensen, 2nd-grade teacher at Riverside Elementary.

This is the 5th year Jensen Subaru has supported a local school through the program.

