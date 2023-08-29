Sioux City man gets over 3 years in prison for possessing a firearm as a felon

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A young man from Sioux City will spend over three years at a federal prison for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

According to a press release, 19-year-old Jordan Hills was sentenced on Aug. 11, 2023, to 37 months in federal prison and must serve a 3-year term of supervised release. Back on March 15, Hills pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Prosecutors say Hills was arrested on the firearm charge after he was involved in multiple shooting incidents.

One such incident happened in the summer of 2021, where authorities say Hills and two other men harassed a woman in front of a bar. When the woman’s friend came out of the bar to help her, he was shot to death by one of the men with Hills. In this case, Hills was convicted of harassment and sentenced to one day in jail.

Following this conviction, authorities say Hills continued to illegally possess firearms. One such incident was on April 15, 2022, when, after heavy drinking, Hills passed out with a firearm on his person. When a woman attempted to take the weapon away from Hills, authorities say his twin brother, Jalond Hills, wrestled with the woman. During the fight, the woman was shot in the forearm. When law enforcement arrived, Jordan Hills lied to police and said an unknown Black man entered the apartment and shot the woman.

Several days later on April 26, 2022, Jordan Hills still had the weapon and fired it at the woman who had been previously shot. Authorities say this was an attempt by Hills to scare her into silence.

Hills was also involved in a shooting on Sept. 27, 2022, that resulted in a police pursuit from Sioux City to Sergeant Bluff, Iowa. Hills was arrested and charged with eluding. He has since pleaded guilty to this incident.

Other charges on Hills’ criminal record include failure to obey law enforcement, interference with official acts and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

