Siouxland Chamber of Commerce honors Jane Heider for 45 years of teaching

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Tuesday afternoon, the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce honored a woman who has mentored the next generation of Siouxlanders for more than four decades.

After graduating from Briar Cliff University, Jane Heider started out teaching special education in Norfolk, Nebraska. She eventually came back to Sioux City to marry her husband, and got a job at Mary Elizabeth Child Care and Preschool in 1978.

Heider started out as a preschool teacher, and eventually worked her way up to become the center’s director. In her 45 years, she’s seen thousands of young Siouxlanders come through the center’s doors.

”I started out here and it was something that I liked,” said Heider. “And at, you know, maybe 5-10 years in, I would say, ‘well, maybe I’ll do something else.’ And I just couldn’t find anything that was as rewarding. I mean, where can you go and get like 30 hugs every day?”

Heider says her goal has always been to make learning exciting and interesting for her students, and to get them ready for kindergarten.

