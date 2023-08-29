Siouxland’s Most Wanted: Terrell Whitebear

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The U.S. Marshals Service is asking for the public’s help finding Terrell Whitebear.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force, Whitebear is wanted by Woodbury County for violating his parole. Whitebear is on parole for 2nd degree burglary and aggravated assault convictions.

Whitebear is described as a 21-year-old man who is 5′9″ tall and weighs 195 pounds.

Anyone with information on Whitebear’s whereabouts should contact the U.S. Marshal Service’s tipline at (712) 252-0211, or email Siouxlands.Mostwanted@usdoj.gov. Callers can remain anonymous, and the information provided remains confidential.

