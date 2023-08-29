Smoky skies move in as next heat wave looms

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After a sunny beginning to the day, smoke began to infiltrate the skies overhead as Canadian wildfires continue to cause problems.

Northeast Nebraska has an Air Quality alert from now through noon on Wednesday as the Air Quality Index will be in the moderate to unhealthy range.

Other than the smoky skies, we’ll stay mostly clear heading into tonight as lows will be in the mid 50s.

Wednesday will give us hazy sunshine and we’ll warm above average yet again with highs in the upper 80s with a breeze that switches back to the south.

That south wind is significant for two reasons.

One, it will help clear out our skies from the smoke better heading into later Wednesday and Thursday.

But secondly, it will be the beginning of a warmer stretch of weather that will be coming our way.

Thursday’s highs are looking to get into the upper 80s with plenty of sunshine and a stronger wind that could get up to 30 miles per hour at times.

Heat builds more on Friday when we top out in the mid 90s and it will be rather breezy again.

The weekend looks to be a hot one when highs could approach the upper 90s to near 100 degrees.

We’ll take a closer look at this next heat wave tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

